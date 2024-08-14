Cascade Investment Group Inc. Sells 9,125 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Cascade Investment Group Inc. trimmed its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 22.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,125 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.8% during the second quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 20,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 54.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.3% in the second quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 7,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 19.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE HASI traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,071. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.22 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 15.60, a quick ratio of 15.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.45.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 69.21% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $94.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HASI has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.