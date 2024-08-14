Casper Achieves Market Capitalization of $169.23 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. Over the last seven days, Casper has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. Casper has a total market cap of $169.23 million and approximately $3.77 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Casper coin can currently be bought for $0.0138 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Casper

Casper’s genesis date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,821,538,250 coins and its circulating supply is 12,222,194,725 coins. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Casper is casper.network.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,820,690,860 with 12,221,386,947 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.01409448 USD and is down -1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $3,349,185.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

