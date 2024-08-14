Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Trading Up 3.8%

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) was up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.43 and last traded at $22.69. Approximately 323,126 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,687,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on SAVA. Rodman & Renshaw reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Tuesday.

Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -11.01 and a beta of -0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.43.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.57. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cassava Sciences

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 653.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 1,251.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Cassava Sciences by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2 clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

See Also

