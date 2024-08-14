Castellum, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Castellum, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 586,500 shares, a growth of 559.7% from the July 15th total of 88,900 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Castellum stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Castellum, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM – Free Report) by 123.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 503,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 278,500 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.06% of Castellum worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CTM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.16. The company had a trading volume of 806,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,446. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Castellum has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of -3.35.

Castellum ( NYSEAMERICAN:CTM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.34 million for the quarter. Castellum had a negative return on equity of 69.28% and a negative net margin of 37.71%.

Castellum, Inc provides services in the areas of cybersecurity, information technology, electronic and information warfare, and information operations. Its services include intelligence analysis, software development, software engineering, program management, strategic and mission planning, information assurance, cybersecurity and policy support, data analytics, and model based systems engineering services.

