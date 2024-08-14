Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,689 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $35,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,353,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,296,641,000 after acquiring an additional 129,216 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,029,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,583,372,000 after acquiring an additional 96,479 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,145,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,408,481,000 after acquiring an additional 179,908 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $1,660,560,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,264,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $947,875,000 after buying an additional 529,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $337.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,776. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $223.76 and a one year high of $382.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $333.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.00.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.57 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.46%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $512,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on CAT. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $293.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $385.00 to $376.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $337.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAT

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.