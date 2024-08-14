CB Financial Services, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:CBFV)

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.
CB Financial Services has increased its dividend by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years. CB Financial Services has a payout ratio of 46.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CB Financial Services to earn $2.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.2%.
CB Financial Services Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CBFV opened at $24.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.13 and a 200 day moving average of $22.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $125.67 million, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.56. CB Financial Services has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $27.02.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently commented on CBFV. StockNews.com started coverage on CB Financial Services in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of CB Financial Services in a report on Monday, July 29th.
Read Our Latest Report on CBFV
About CB Financial Services
CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CB Financial Services
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- How to Invest in Mutual Funds
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Chipotle Mexican Grill: Take a Bite of This Smoking Hot Deal
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Why O’Reilly Automotive Stock Could Be a Long-Term Winner
Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.