CB Financial Services, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:CBFV)

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

CB Financial Services has increased its dividend by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years. CB Financial Services has a payout ratio of 46.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CB Financial Services to earn $2.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.2%.

Get CB Financial Services alerts:

CB Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CBFV opened at $24.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.13 and a 200 day moving average of $22.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $125.67 million, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.56. CB Financial Services has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $27.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CB Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CBFV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $19.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 million. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 8.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CB Financial Services will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CBFV. StockNews.com started coverage on CB Financial Services in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of CB Financial Services in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Read Our Latest Report on CBFV

About CB Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.