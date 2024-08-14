Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC Sells 2,830 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 165,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,830 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for 7.3% of Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $9,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $85,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.85. 198,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,349. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $44.39 and a 12 month high of $61.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.85.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.