Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Shares of Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.07 and last traded at $16.07. 15,459 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 272,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.82.

Several analysts have recently commented on CELC shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Celcuity to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Celcuity in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Celcuity in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celcuity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $573.20 million, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 11.23, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.58 and its 200 day moving average is $16.82.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Celcuity Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELC. Commodore Capital LP increased its position in shares of Celcuity by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,754,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,566,000 after buying an additional 60,563 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its holdings in Celcuity by 189.9% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,552,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,000 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Celcuity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,583,000. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Celcuity by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,326,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,735,000 after purchasing an additional 637,190 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Celcuity by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 828,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,898,000 after purchasing an additional 7,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of various solid tumors in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

