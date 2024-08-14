CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Short Interest Up 67.4% in July

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,360,000 shares, a growth of 67.4% from the July 15th total of 8,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CEMEX from $9.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of CEMEX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CEMEX

CEMEX Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in CEMEX by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,003,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $217,024,000 after buying an additional 152,587 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its holdings in CEMEX by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 6,660,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,619,000 after buying an additional 614,520 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CEMEX by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,757,831 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,858,000 after buying an additional 146,327 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in CEMEX by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 444,262 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after buying an additional 192,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in CEMEX by 25.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,296,403 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,681,000 after buying an additional 267,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CX opened at $6.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.21 and a beta of 1.47. CEMEX has a 52-week low of $5.66 and a 52-week high of $9.27.

CEMEX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $0.349 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. CEMEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

Featured Articles

