CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Short Interest Up 67.4% in July

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,360,000 shares, a growth of 67.4% from the July 15th total of 8,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CEMEX from $9.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of CEMEX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.78.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CX
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CEMEX
CEMEX Price Performance
NYSE CX opened at $6.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.21 and a beta of 1.47. CEMEX has a 52-week low of $5.66 and a 52-week high of $9.27.
CEMEX Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $0.349 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. CEMEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.
CEMEX Company Profile
CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.
