Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $73.37

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $73.37 and last traded at $73.35, with a volume of 2430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.91.

CSR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Centerspace from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised Centerspace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Centerspace from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Centerspace from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Centerspace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.29.

Centerspace Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.55.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($1.39). Centerspace had a negative net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $65.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Centerspace will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -375.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Centerspace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,238,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centerspace in the 4th quarter valued at $1,708,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Centerspace by 199.4% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 8,515 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Centerspace during the 1st quarter worth $545,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Centerspace in the fourth quarter valued at $1,025,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

