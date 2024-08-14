Centessa Pharmaceuticals’ (CNTA) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centessa Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 11.3 %

Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.24 on Wednesday, hitting $12.25. 640,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,966. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 10.37, a current ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.65 and its 200 day moving average is $9.84. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $12.59.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02). Equities analysts anticipate that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNTA. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $148,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 935,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,444,000 after purchasing an additional 12,031 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 321,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 92,524 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $840,000. Finally, Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $197,000. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

