Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Shares Gap Up to $11.01

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.01, but opened at $11.35. Centessa Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $11.76, with a volume of 149,891 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 10.37 and a current ratio of 10.37.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.02). Equities analysts forecast that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centessa Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 69.2% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 935,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,444,000 after purchasing an additional 12,031 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. 82.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

Featured Articles

