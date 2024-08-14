Central Bancompany, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBCY) Declares $2.25 Quarterly Dividend

Central Bancompany, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBCY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 2.25 per share on Sunday, September 1st. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.
Central Bancompany Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CBCY remained flat at $652.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $665.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $665.89. Central Bancompany has a 12-month low of $619.99 and a 12-month high of $750.00.
About Central Bancompany
