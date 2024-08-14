Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Director Brooks Pennington III Sells 1,486 Shares

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) Director Brooks Pennington III sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $48,740.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,370.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CENT traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.21. The company had a trading volume of 99,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,883. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $30.75 and a 52-week high of $47.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $996.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter valued at about $187,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 748.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after buying an additional 74,100 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 6.1% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 20.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 6,121 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 10.3% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. 16.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Argus raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

