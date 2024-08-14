Centric Health Corp. (TSE:CRX) Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 14th, 2024

Centric Health Corp. (TSE:CRXFree Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Centric Health in a report released on Thursday, August 8th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now expects that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.10.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts raised Centric Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Centric Health

Centric Health Price Performance

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Centric Health (TSE:CRX)

Receive News & Ratings for Centric Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centric Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.