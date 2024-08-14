Centric Health Corp. (TSE:CRX) Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Centric Health Corp. (TSE:CRX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Centric Health in a report released on Thursday, August 8th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now expects that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.10.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts raised Centric Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

