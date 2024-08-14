CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEROW) Short Interest Down 41.8% in July

CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEROW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decrease of 41.8% from the July 15th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CEROW remained flat at $0.03 on Wednesday. 2,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,650. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03. CERo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.25.

CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, an immunotherapy company, focuses on advancing the development of engineered T cell therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its lead development candidate is CER-1236, an autologous T cell therapy candidate for the treatment of hematologic malignancies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

