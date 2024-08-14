CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03), Zacks reports. CervoMed had a negative return on equity of 58.63% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. The business had revenue of $3.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 million.

CervoMed Trading Up 7.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRVO traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.11. The company had a trading volume of 20,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,682. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.15. CervoMed has a 12 month low of $4.28 and a 12 month high of $26.38.

Get CervoMed alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on CervoMed in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of CervoMed in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of CervoMed in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

About CervoMed

(Get Free Report)

CervoMed Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for age-related neurologic disorders. Its lead drug candidate is neflamapimod, an orally administered small molecule brain penetrant for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), Alzheimer's diseases, frontotemporal dementia, and ischemic stroke recovery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CervoMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CervoMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.