Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service (NASDAQ:CTNT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service (NASDAQ:CTNT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter.
Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Stock Down 11.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CTNT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 915,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,820,389. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average of $1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 million and a P/E ratio of -22.60. Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $14.76.
Insider Activity at Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service
In other Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service news, major shareholder Xiaolin Tang sold 1,500,000 shares of Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total transaction of $1,590,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 54.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Company Profile
Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies parallel-import vehicles in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. It purchases and resell branded automobiles under the Mercedes, Lexus, Range Rover, RAM and Toyota brands. The company was formerly known as Yuan Qiu Business Group LLC and changed its name to Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc in March 2022.
