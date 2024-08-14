Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Bought by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHE. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chemed during the fourth quarter worth about $430,970,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Chemed by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Chemed during the fourth quarter worth $566,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Chemed by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemed Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CHE traded down $4.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $568.99. 88,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,294. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $548.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $581.68. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $492.84 and a 1 year high of $654.62.

Chemed Increases Dividend

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.59 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $595.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.20 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 29.21% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.76%.

Insider Activity at Chemed

In other Chemed news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.98, for a total transaction of $153,638.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,004.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chemed news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.58, for a total value of $1,123,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,864.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 284 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.98, for a total transaction of $153,638.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,004.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,784 shares of company stock valued at $5,502,473. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CHE shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Chemed from $712.00 to $697.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

