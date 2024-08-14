Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CHK. Mizuho lifted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.69.

CHK traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.17. The stock had a trading volume of 908,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,179. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.87. Chesapeake Energy has a 1-year low of $69.42 and a 1-year high of $93.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.54 million. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 233.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,059,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,769,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338,963 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,317,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,221,000 after buying an additional 213,235 shares during the period. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 3,694,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,682,000 after buying an additional 827,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 18.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,333,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,005,000 after acquiring an additional 510,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 13.4% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,599,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,900,000 after acquiring an additional 307,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

