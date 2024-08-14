Chester Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (OTCMKTS:CNBA)

Chester Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Chester Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CNBA remained flat at $4.50 during midday trading on Wednesday. Chester Bancorp has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $4.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.50.

Get Chester Bancorp alerts:

About Chester Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Chester Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Chester National Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Chester, Illinois. It offers checking accounts, such as regular checking, student checking, golden checking, and club checking accounts; savings accounts, including statement savings, Christmas club, and money market accounts; and certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

Receive News & Ratings for Chester Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chester Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.