Chester Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (OTCMKTS:CNBA)

Chester Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.
Chester Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CNBA remained flat at $4.50 during midday trading on Wednesday. Chester Bancorp has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $4.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.50.
About Chester Bancorp
