Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Cut by Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lowered its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.5% in the first quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $345,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 216,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Mile Advisory raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 2,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.82.

Chevron Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.67. 5,802,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,898,785. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $171.70. The company has a market capitalization of $266.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.98%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,429.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

