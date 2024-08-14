China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CCVTF) Short Interest Down 45.9% in July

China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CCVTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,167,300 shares, a decline of 45.9% from the July 15th total of 9,550,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,324.9 days.

China Conch Venture Stock Performance

China Conch Venture stock remained flat at 0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday. China Conch Venture has a fifty-two week low of 0.78 and a fifty-two week high of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 0.78 and a 200-day moving average price of 0.77.

China Conch Venture Company Profile

China Conch Venture Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides various solutions for energy saving and environmental protection in China, the Asia-Pacific, and South America. The company operates through Waste to Energy Projects, Port Logistics Services, New Building Materials, New Energy Materials, and Investments segments.

