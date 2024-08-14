China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CCVTF) Short Interest Down 45.9% in July

China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CCVTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,167,300 shares, a decline of 45.9% from the July 15th total of 9,550,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,324.9 days.
China Conch Venture Stock Performance
China Conch Venture stock remained flat at 0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday. China Conch Venture has a fifty-two week low of 0.78 and a fifty-two week high of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 0.78 and a 200-day moving average price of 0.77.
China Conch Venture Company Profile
