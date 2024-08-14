China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Trading Up 2.6 %
CJJD opened at $2.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.34 and its 200-day moving average is $2.87. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $3.59.
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile
