China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.7% from the July 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

China Merchants Bank Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CIHKY traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.85. The stock had a trading volume of 11,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,589. The company has a market cap of $106.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.37. China Merchants Bank has a fifty-two week low of $15.57 and a fifty-two week high of $25.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.99.

About China Merchants Bank

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers current, demand, time, call, savings, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; joint guarantee, special guarantee, and housing mortgage loan; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

