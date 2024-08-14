Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Purchased by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 5,922.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,986.0% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 494,511 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,981,000 after purchasing an additional 484,788 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $805,529,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,359.5% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 313,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,616,000 after purchasing an additional 307,365 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,325.0% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 261,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,396,000 after purchasing an additional 256,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,378.1% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 222,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,951,000 after purchasing an additional 218,620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $73.36 to $77.76 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.60 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.36.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,844. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMG stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.64. 32,389,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,086,437. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.39, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.62. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.37 and a 12-month high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.65 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

