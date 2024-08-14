Christine Ortiz Sells 8,800 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Stock

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) Director Christine Ortiz sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $175,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,699 shares in the company, valued at $691,898.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mueller Water Products Trading Up 0.6 %

MWA traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.04. 1,137,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,272,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.33. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.13 and a 1 year high of $21.02.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $356.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.67 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 39.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MWA shares. Baird R W upgraded Mueller Water Products to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Mueller Water Products from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mueller Water Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 6.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

