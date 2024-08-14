Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 376,300 shares, a drop of 66.3% from the July 15th total of 1,115,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 376.3 days.

Chubu Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of CHUEF stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 637. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.49. Chubu Electric Power has a 52 week low of $10.33 and a 52 week high of $13.99.

Chubu Electric Power Company Profile

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: JERA, Power Grid, and Miraiz. It generates electricity through geothermal, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, biomass, and solar sources.

