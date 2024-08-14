Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 376,300 shares, a drop of 66.3% from the July 15th total of 1,115,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 376.3 days.
Chubu Electric Power Stock Performance
Shares of CHUEF stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 637. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.49. Chubu Electric Power has a 52 week low of $10.33 and a 52 week high of $13.99.
Chubu Electric Power Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Chubu Electric Power
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Brinker International’s Price Dip is an Appetizing Entry Point
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Stocks That Could Beat the September Blues
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Canopy Growth Stock: Can It Sustain Recent Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Chubu Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubu Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.