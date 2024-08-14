Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.70

Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.70 and last traded at $9.70, with a volume of 7133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

Churchill Capital Corp VII Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.80 and a 200 day moving average of $10.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Churchill Capital Corp VII

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $402,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VII during the first quarter valued at $5,389,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 246.4% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 523,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 372,151 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 2,751,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,890,000 after buying an additional 380,817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Capital Corp VII Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp VII does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

