Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital decreased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 252.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CINF. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $126.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $151.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.57.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

CINF opened at $128.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.65. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $96.86 and a 1 year high of $132.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.80.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 20.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

