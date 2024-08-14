Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFRW) Short Interest Up 448.0% in July

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFRW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, an increase of 448.0% from the July 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Cipher Mining Price Performance
Cipher Mining stock remained flat at $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,573. Cipher Mining has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $2.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average is $1.22.
Cipher Mining Company Profile
