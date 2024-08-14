Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFRW) Short Interest Up 448.0% in July

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFRW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, an increase of 448.0% from the July 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Cipher Mining stock remained flat at $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,573. Cipher Mining has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $2.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average is $1.22.

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

