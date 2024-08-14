Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $36.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.17 million. Cipher Mining had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 13.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Cipher Mining Trading Down 1.0 %

Cipher Mining stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,016,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,814,427. Cipher Mining has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $7.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 65.33 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.08 and a current ratio of 8.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CIFR. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Cipher Mining from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Cipher Mining in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (up previously from $5.50) on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cipher Mining from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Canada raised Cipher Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.90.

Insider Activity at Cipher Mining

In related news, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 308,973 shares of Cipher Mining stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $1,149,379.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,012,102 shares in the company, valued at $435,285,019.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,302,379 shares of company stock worth $24,285,016. 2.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

