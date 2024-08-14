Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.860-0.880 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.7 billion-$13.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.7 billion. Cisco Systems also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.520-3.580 EPS.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.44. 28,034,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,703,311. Cisco Systems has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $58.19. The stock has a market cap of $183.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Cisco Systems from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $118,745.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,997,250.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $118,745.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,997,250.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $34,610.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,210.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,106 shares of company stock worth $1,908,923. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

