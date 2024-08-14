Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.86-0.88 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.65-13.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.74 billion. Cisco Systems also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.520-3.580 EPS.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.44. The company had a trading volume of 28,137,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,664,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Cisco Systems has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $58.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.63 and a 200 day moving average of $47.94. The firm has a market cap of $183.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Cisco Systems from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.47.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $1,213,859.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,439,234.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $1,213,859.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 725,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,439,234.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $155,016.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,013.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,106 shares of company stock valued at $1,908,923 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

