ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

ClearOne Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLRO opened at $0.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.98. ClearOne has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 0.81.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ClearOne had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $3.62 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearOne

ClearOne Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ClearOne stock. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in ClearOne, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CLRO Free Report ) by 5,150.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,000 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT owned 0.88% of ClearOne worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.58% of the company’s stock.

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

