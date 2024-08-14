Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Issues Earnings Results

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS.

Clearside Biomedical Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CLSD traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.02. The stock had a trading volume of 66,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,438. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $76.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.43. Clearside Biomedical has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $2.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLSD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clearside Biomedical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.60.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. It offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema. It also develops CLS-AX, an axitinib injectable suspension for suprachoroidal injection, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat wet AMD.

