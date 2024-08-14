Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on CWAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 699,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,019,000 after acquiring an additional 221,492 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 31.7% in the first quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 331,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,860,000 after purchasing an additional 79,707 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 237,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after buying an additional 64,500 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 22.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 131,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 23,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 1st quarter worth about $825,000. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CWAN stock opened at $23.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.64. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -287.75, a PEG ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.57. Clearwater Analytics has a fifty-two week low of $15.62 and a fifty-two week high of $23.91.
Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Clearwater Analytics had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $106.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clearwater Analytics will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.
