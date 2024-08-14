Clover Health Investments Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 19,933 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 101% compared to the average daily volume of 9,935 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11,550 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 54.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 34,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 12,104 shares during the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 96.8% during the second quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 75,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 30,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 40.3% in the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 139,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. 19.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLOV stock traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $2.53. The stock had a trading volume of 21,252,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,450,583. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.45 and its 200-day moving average is $1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 2.10. Clover Health Investments has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $2.54.

Clover Health Investments ( NASDAQ:CLOV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. Clover Health Investments had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 48.07%. The company had revenue of $356.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Clover Health Investments will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.

