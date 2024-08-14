CMC Metals (CVE:CMB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.02

CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 93000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

CMC Metals Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57. The stock has a market cap of C$3.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.03.

CMC Metals Company Profile

CMC Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, zinc, lead, gold, copper, antimony, bismuth, and tungsten deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Silver Hart property that includes 116 claims covering an area of 2,017 hectares located in south-central Yukon.

Featured Stories

