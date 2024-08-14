CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Stock Price Up 0%

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) shares rose 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $65.54 and last traded at $65.42. Approximately 168,669 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,362,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.40.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Barclays increased their price target on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.14.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 62.80%.

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $99,986.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,433.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $99,986.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,433.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $143,464.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,556 shares in the company, valued at $884,859.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CMS Energy by 48,203.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 50,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,059,000 after buying an additional 50,614 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 16.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 352,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,267,000 after purchasing an additional 49,630 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CMS Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,680,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,579,000 after acquiring an additional 40,302 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,038,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,326,000 after purchasing an additional 18,636 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in CMS Energy by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,071,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,100,000 after purchasing an additional 611,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

