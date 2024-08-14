Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Short Interest Up 300.0% in July

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Cochlear Trading Down 1.9 %
CHEOY stock traded down $2.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,258. Cochlear has a one year low of $76.12 and a one year high of $115.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.97.
Cochlear Company Profile
