Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Short Interest Up 300.0% in July

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Cochlear Trading Down 1.9 %

CHEOY stock traded down $2.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,258. Cochlear has a one year low of $76.12 and a one year high of $115.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.97.

Cochlear Company Profile

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. Cochlear Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

