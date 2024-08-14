Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Shares Sold by M&G Plc

M&G Plc lowered its stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 399,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,715 shares during the period. M&G Plc owned 0.81% of Cogent Communications worth $22,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 313.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CCOI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Monday, July 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Cogent Communications from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cogent Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.86.

Cogent Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI opened at $71.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.41. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.80 and a 1-year high of $86.00.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.59. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 114.09% and a negative return on equity of 24.63%. The firm had revenue of $260.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 15.61%.

Insider Activity at Cogent Communications

In other Cogent Communications news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 2,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total transaction of $117,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,994.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $3,106,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,433,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,542,707.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total value of $117,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,994.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,440 shares of company stock valued at $6,856,016 over the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Featured Articles

