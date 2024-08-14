Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Bought by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Union Savings Bank raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4,971.4% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $1,636,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,929.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,085,952.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,868.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,636,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,929.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,177 shares of company stock worth $4,245,835. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CL shares. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.11.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

CL traded up $1.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.17. 2,186,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,415,849. The company has a market capitalization of $83.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.93. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.62 and a fifty-two week high of $104.15.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 470.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.