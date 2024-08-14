Columbia Banking System, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NASDAQ:COLB)

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 9th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.

Columbia Banking System has increased its dividend by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years. Columbia Banking System has a payout ratio of 54.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Columbia Banking System to earn $2.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.1%.

COLB stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.35. The stock had a trading volume of 522,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,479,735. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.80. Columbia Banking System has a 52 week low of $17.08 and a 52 week high of $28.11.

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $472.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.01 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.04.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

