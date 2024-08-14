Columbia Banking System, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NASDAQ:COLB)

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 9th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.
Columbia Banking System has increased its dividend by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years. Columbia Banking System has a payout ratio of 54.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Columbia Banking System to earn $2.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.1%.
Columbia Banking System Trading Down 0.4 %
COLB stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.35. The stock had a trading volume of 522,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,479,735. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.80. Columbia Banking System has a 52 week low of $17.08 and a 52 week high of $28.11.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.04.
Columbia Banking System Company Profile
Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Columbia Banking System
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Brinker International’s Price Dip is an Appetizing Entry Point
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- 3 Stocks That Could Beat the September Blues
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Canopy Growth Stock: Can It Sustain Recent Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.