Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. (OTCMKTS:CIBEY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. (OTCMKTS:CIBEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, an increase of 45.9% from the July 15th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of CIBEY stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $1.57. The stock had a trading volume of 7,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,562. Commercial International Bank has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.51.

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) SAE. provides financial products and services in Egypt. The company operates in four segments: Corporate Banking, Investment, Retail Banking, and Assets and Liabilities Management. It offers current and saving accounts, business accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit; car, personal, travel, solar, education, and overdraft loans; fund investment management; mortgages services; and insurance products.

