Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Price Target Increased to $5.10 by Analysts at UBS Group

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at UBS Group from $4.70 to $5.10 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Community Health Systems from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.73.

Community Health Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:CYH opened at $5.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.55. The stock has a market cap of $696.22 million, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.52. Community Health Systems has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $5.48.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Community Health Systems will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Health Systems

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYH. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the second quarter worth $33,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Community Health Systems in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

