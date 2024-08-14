Comparing Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) & Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY)

Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) and Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.8% of Intellicheck shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Dassault Systèmes shares are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of Intellicheck shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Intellicheck and Dassault Systèmes, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intellicheck 0 2 1 0 2.33 Dassault Systèmes 0 1 1 0 2.50

Valuation and Earnings

Intellicheck presently has a consensus price target of $3.33, indicating a potential upside of 49.48%. Given Intellicheck’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Intellicheck is more favorable than Dassault Systèmes.

This table compares Intellicheck and Dassault Systèmes’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intellicheck $19.33 million 2.25 -$1.98 million ($0.05) -44.60 Dassault Systèmes $6.44 billion 7.69 $1.14 billion $0.89 41.57

Dassault Systèmes has higher revenue and earnings than Intellicheck. Intellicheck is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dassault Systèmes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Intellicheck has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dassault Systèmes has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Intellicheck and Dassault Systèmes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intellicheck -5.72% -5.82% -4.43% Dassault Systèmes 18.50% 18.53% 10.02%

Summary

Dassault Systèmes beats Intellicheck on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intellicheck

(Get Free Report)

Intellicheck, Inc., a technology company, provides on-demand digital identity validation solutions for KYC, fraud, and age verification needs in North America. The company offers solutions for digital and physical identities for financial services, fintech companies, BNPL providers, e-commerce and retail commerce businesses, law enforcement, and government agencies. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as Intellicheck Platform, an identity solution that checks whether an ID is valid, matches the ID to the person presenting it, and provides a risk score to determine the risk of doing business with that person; IDN-Portal, an Intellicheck-branded identity validation application that provides the ability to scan an ID using a mobile phone; IDN-Portal+ that offers document validation, retail POS integration, additional data for analytics and analysis, and online validation, and other features; IDN-Direct that provides access to additional data and the ability to use the platform's Risk Score capability to help with decision-making; and Intellicheck mobile app, which provides the ability to login and scan an ID. The company also offers State Aware Software solution, which provides or restricts information that is electronically scanned from an ID based on the electronic reading laws according to the state in which the ID is scanned; data collection devices that enable its software applications to be used on a variety of commercially available credit card terminals, PDAs, tablets, laptops, desktops, mobile phones, and point-of-sale terminals; and instant credit application kiosk software applications. It serves government, military, and commercial markets. The company was formerly known as Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. and changed its name to Intellicheck, Inc. in May 2017. Intellicheck, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

About Dassault Systèmes

(Get Free Report)

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS provides easy-to-use 2D and 3D product development solutions accessible to any business; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for intersection of natural resources, infrastructure, and urban planning; and BIOVIA that develops chemicals, biologics, and materials experiences. The company provides SIMULIA that delivers realistic simulation applications; DELMIA, which enables global industrial operations; 3DVIA that provides 3D space planning solutions; and ENOVIA that enables to plan and track the definition of success for customer. In addition, it offers Centric PLM, a product lifecycle management software solution; 3DEXCITE, a real-time 3D visualization software; NETVIBES, which enables organizations to gather, align, and enrich big data; 3DEXPERIENCE platform that provides organizations a holistic and real-time view of their business activities and ecosystem, as well as connecting people, ideas, data, and solutions together in a single environment; and MEDIDATA, a clinical research study software that provides evidences and insights to pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device, and diagnostic companies, as well as academic researchers. The company distributes its products through direct and indirect sales channels. It primarily serves companies in the transportation and mobility; industrial equipment; aerospace and defense; high-tech; life sciences and healthcare; infrastructure, energy, and materials; home and lifestyle; architecture, engineering, and construction; cities, and public services; consumer packaged goods and retail; marine and offshore; and business services. Dassault Systèmes SE was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Vélizy-Villacoublay, France.

