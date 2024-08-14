Comparing Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX) and VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT)

VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT – Get Free Report) and Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.6% of Tectonic Therapeutic shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of VectivBio shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of Tectonic Therapeutic shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get VectivBio alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares VectivBio and Tectonic Therapeutic’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VectivBio $27.34 million N/A -$93.74 million N/A N/A Tectonic Therapeutic N/A N/A $12.16 million $0.69 23.51

Analyst Ratings

Tectonic Therapeutic has lower revenue, but higher earnings than VectivBio.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for VectivBio and Tectonic Therapeutic, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VectivBio 0 0 0 0 N/A Tectonic Therapeutic 0 0 3 1 3.25

Tectonic Therapeutic has a consensus price target of $62.50, suggesting a potential upside of 285.33%. Given Tectonic Therapeutic’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tectonic Therapeutic is more favorable than VectivBio.

Profitability

This table compares VectivBio and Tectonic Therapeutic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VectivBio N/A N/A N/A Tectonic Therapeutic N/A -50.52% -47.13%

Summary

Tectonic Therapeutic beats VectivBio on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VectivBio

(Get Free Report)

VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for treatments of severe rare conditions. It develops apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as apraglutide is in Phase II clinical trial for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy. The company is also developing apraglutide, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with steroid-refractory gastrointestinal acute versus host disease (aGvHD). VectivBio Holding AG was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland. As of June 29, 2023, VectivBio Holding AG operates as a subsidiary of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

About Tectonic Therapeutic

(Get Free Report)

Avrobio, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops step-change cell and gene therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare disease. The company operates primarily in the United States and Canada. Avrobio, Inc. is based in MA, United States.

Receive News & Ratings for VectivBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VectivBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.