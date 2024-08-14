CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPVF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,100 shares, a growth of 592.6% from the July 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of CMPVF remained flat at C$18.04 during midday trading on Wednesday. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of C$18.04 and a 12-month high of C$21.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$29.51.

About CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. The company's Ambulatory Information Systems segment develop and sell practice management software for registered physicians, medical care centers, and physician networks; and offers supplementary internet and intranet solutions.

