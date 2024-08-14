CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPVF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,100 shares, a growth of 592.6% from the July 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance
Shares of CMPVF remained flat at C$18.04 during midday trading on Wednesday. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of C$18.04 and a 12-month high of C$21.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$29.51.
About CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Brinker International’s Price Dip is an Appetizing Entry Point
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- 3 Stocks That Could Beat the September Blues
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Canopy Growth Stock: Can It Sustain Recent Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.