Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Purchased by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 1,552.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter worth $463,262,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Copart by 116.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,808,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $857,718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,956,043 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Copart by 243.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,839,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721,412 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Copart by 258.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,392,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Copart during the second quarter worth $109,382,000. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CPRT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.99. 3,825,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,472,701. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.41 and a twelve month high of $58.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.57. The company has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85 and a beta of 1.28.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Copart had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

